Delhi Unlock: All shops in markets, restaurants open today; gym owners remain disappointed

New Delhi: With COVID numbers in the national capital dropping to a three-month low, all market activities are allowed from today, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government.

While weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a day, restaurants will reopen with 50 per cent of seating capacity.



On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

As per the Delhi government's latest orders, all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Salons are allowed to open but spas will remain shut for now, while Delhi Metro and buses that can run with 50 per cent capacity.

As per the government's order, autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, are not allowed to take more than two passengers to ensure social distancing.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will still remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will also be prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes and gyms will also continue to remain shut.

Gym owners in Delhi are disappointed with the government's decision to keep gyms shut. "We were expecting the opening of gyms in new order. Our industry is facing a lot of problems due to the closure. There is no support from the government to the gym industry," Delhi Gym Association Secretary told ANI.

Moreover, during the unlock phase, weddings will not be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Government offices can open with full capacity now, and private offices with 50 per cent capacity.

Now, there is also no restriction on inter-state and intrastate movement of persons and goods, including those of cross-land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission/approval or pass will be required for travel.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

In the first phase of the unlock process, construction and factory work was exempted from the lockdown.

Delhi on Saturday saw 213 fresh Covid cases with 0.3 per cent positivity rate in the last 24 hours. (ANI)