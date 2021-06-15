This Delhi restaurant offers special discount to those vaccinated

New Delhi: As the restaurants have opened in Delhi following the un-lockdown measures taken by the government, a Delhi outlet has started a unique initiative to encourage people for vaccination.

Special discount is being offered by Delhi's Zaika's restaurant, located in Yamuna Vihar, to those who have taken vaccines against Corona.

Under this unique initiative, a discount of 20 per cent will be given on food items. Till now, this discount was on takeaway, but after unlock-3 in Delhi, now one can get 20 per cent discount for eating in the restaurant.

Gaurav Sharma, the 25-year-old owner of Zaika, told IANS, "Apart from feeding the needy during the corona lockdown, I have tried to contribute in the vaccination process by encouraging people. I have offered 20 per cent discount to those who have got vaccinated." Although all the people working in the restaurant have not been able to get the vaccine, but Gaurav said he has got the jab.

Gaurav further said, "The youth will get encouragement, some people are afraid to take the jab. I sent back some people who had not received the vaccines. They regretted saying that they missed discount. Yesterday only, I gave discount of 20 per cent to about 40 people. Although this is causing some loss to my business, but I can manage and contribute in my way in the interest of the country.

Actually, those who want to take discount from the restaurant will have to show the certificate of vaccination. Only after which they will be able to get this discount.

According to Gaurav, he has two restaurants and he has started giving special discounts in both the restaurants. He said this will encourage people to go for vaccination against the wretched virus.

Restaurants in Delhi have been allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m following the unlock measures. — IANS