Delhi Police's COVI Van initiative helps 81-year-old woman get vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi: The COVI Van initiative of Delhi Police has helped an 81-year-old woman Sushil Kaul, who resides in Greater Kailash area, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The woman has been bed-ridden for the last five years and is not able to sit on her own. She lives with her son, Gagan Kaul, who is also a senior citizen.















Neither of them was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gagan Kaul told ANI that his father had passed away on May 2 this year and no neighbour or relative came forward to help them with his last rites.

He thanked Delhi Police for extedning help.

"Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar and Head Constable Lekh Raj helped us perform last rites of my father at Kalkaji," he said.

Kaul said Lekh Raj had been constantly in touch with the family after that and provided them all kind of support.

On knowing that the mother and the son had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Head Constable consulted a doctor to confirm if the 81-year-old woman could be vaccinated.

He and his team than took them for vaccination in COVI Van and also waited for post-vaccine observation.

They also dropped the them back at their home.

Delhi police has launched a vehicle helpline "COVI Van" for senior residents in the siuation created by COVID-19. (ANI)