Delhi Police seeks 5-day police custody of Navneet Kalra

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday sought five-day police custody of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at 13 premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi and his alleged associate Gagan Duggal in Delhi and Gurugram, informed sources close to the ED.

According to informed sources in ED, the duo had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in past one month and sold them to the public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators are made with German technology.

The forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed that they are very low-quality equipment.

The Saket Court of Delhi on Thursday said that in the view of the court the police remand of the accused Navneet Kalra is not warranted in the case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi.

On May 7, the Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the city's Khan Market area. The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)