Delhi Police conducts probe against politicians over illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines

New Delhi: Delhi Police conducted an inquiry on the direction of the High Court regarding allegations against politicians across political parties on the alleged illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines.

"On direction of the High Court, we conducted enquiry for the 4th day regarding allegations against politicians across political parties on alleged illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines. Sensationalism be avoided. It considers complying Court orders its duty," Delhi Police tweeted.

In a notice shared by Delhi Police, it read, "The petitioner has placed instances where politicians belonging to different political parties have allegedly indulged in an illegal distribution of medicines being used for the treatment of Covid-19 disease. The petitioner has provided the web-links on the basis of which the petitioner claims that the politicians are indulging in such like activities."

"We are not inclined, at this stage, to direct initiation of any inquiry proceedings by the CBI. However, in relation to the instances falling within the jurisdiction of this Court, we permit the petitioner to place his grievances before the Commissioner of Police, who shall examine the same and respond to the same to the petitioner", read the notice.

In case the alleged incidents are found to have taken place in Delhi, Delhi Police should take appropriate steps by registration of FIR. The petitioner should implead Delhi Police as party respondent in this petition.

"Satyakam is present and he states that he could appear for Delhi Police and he accepts notice. Status report be filed in relation to the alleged incidents committed within the jurisdiction of this Court within a week", read the notice. (ANI)