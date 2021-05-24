Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate Chhatrasal Stadium murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch will investigate the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar here, said Delhi Police on Monday.

The development comes after Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay, who was with him on a two-wheeler.



Sushil Kumar is a prime accused in a case of murder of wrestler Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4.

A Delhi Court on Sunday granted six days of police custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of the 23-year-old wrestler.

According to the police, Kumar while absconding crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the last 18 days.

The Delhi Police further informed that he was constantly changing his SIM card in an effort to avoid being arrested.

The police had been raiding several places in Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, in search of the wrestler.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, a reward of Rs 50,000 for information of his associate Ajay Bakkarwala. (ANI)