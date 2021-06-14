Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Delhi: People going abroad will get Covid jab in special category

 The Hawk |  14 Jun 2021 10:39 AM GMT

New Delhi: Residents in the national capital who are planning to go abroad for jobs or study will get Covid jabs on urgent basis, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said that students who are planning to go abroad for their further studies, or citizens who have secured a job outside, or international sports players will now find some respite in the new vaccination initiative.

The Delhi government has started a separate vaccination centre at the Navyug School at Mandir Marg, ITO.

"These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have attained jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events. We have opened this special vaccination centre for all these citizens who are leaving for abroad and need to be vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle," Sisodia said.

He further stated that citizens would be able to administer Covishield vaccine under special provision. People would be able to get their second inoculation after 28-84 days of their first inoculation.

This provision will be available to all those citizens who need to undertake an international travel in the period up to August 31. People have to carry all mandatory documents for vaccination.

--IANS

