Delhi's Pentamed Hospital says only 1 hour of Oxygen left

New Delhi: Delhi's Pentamed Hospital on Sunday morning said the it was left with only 1 hour of oxygen supply.

Hospital officials told UNI said it is in severe crisis mode as it is currently housing 50 patients out of which mostly are on Oxygen support while few are on Ventilator.

The Hospital has sent 55 cylinders for refilling to the nearest plant, however, till the time of the filing of this report, not a single cylinder was filled with the required gas. "Our staff member is standing the queue since night," the official said.

Delhi is currently reeling under severe crisis of Oxygen shortage. Till now, 45 people have died allegedly due to the shortage of the life-saving gas.

—UNI