Delhi CM inspects construction of 57-ton oxygen storage tank near Siraspur

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inspected the construction of a 57-ton oxygen storage tank near Siraspur.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Kejriwal said, "To ensure there's no oxygen shortage in the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, we've set up oxygen tanks at various places."



He informed that two oxygen generation plants with 13.5-ton capacity will also be set up in Delhi and "a total of 19 more oxygen tanks will be launched".

He also tweeted after the visit and said, an oxygen generation plant with a production capacity of 12.5 tonnes per day is also being constructed in Siraspur

"We have already installed 3 oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT. Work done on a war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen," he tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied Kejriwal on the visit. (ANI)