Delhi Metro services to be available with headway of 15 minutes across whole network on weekend

New Delhi: In view of the curfew imposed by the Delhi Government for coming weekend to curb Covid-19 spread, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the weekend that is on April 17th and 18th, a DMRC spokesperson said here on Friday.

'The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network that is, Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double that is services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections, ' the spokesperson said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the imposition of "weekend curfew" in the national capital from April 17 to 18 and closure of malls, gyms, swimming pools, and auditoriums due to a rapid increase in coronavirus infection.

—UNI