12 more Delhi medicine shops shut for flouting Covid drug norms

New Delhi: The licences of more 12 medicine shops in the city were suspended on Wednesday for selling Covid management drugs without a doctor's prescription, a week after 25 chemist shops were shut for the same reason, Delhi government sources said.

The development is the part of action being taken in the wake of a rising number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the national capital. There have been regular alarms from experts, who blame the indiscriminate use of steroids among Covid patients for the spike in black fungus cases.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on May 22 also directed the pharmacies in the national capital selling Covid medicines to display the available stocks and rates of drugs prominently at their shops.

