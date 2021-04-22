Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital runs out of oxygen supply

New Delhi: Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in the national capital is running out of oxygen supply since today morning, said hospital officials.

"The oxygen supply in Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Janakpuri has ended since today morning. There are about 200 plus patients admitted and in need of oxygen. We have been constantly following up with the companies and authorities since last night. Please urgently look into this matter. This is very serious," said Dr AC Shukla, ICU Head.

Several hospitals in the national capital including the St Stephen's Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital have reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen.

"The Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to the centre for this," he tweeted.

The government also floated a short-term global tender to import 50,000 metric ton of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. (ANI)