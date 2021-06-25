Delhi: Man shot dead, wife injured in suspected case of honour killing

New Delhi: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 23-year-old man was shot dead and his wife injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Friday.





A senior police official said that they were informed about the incident at around 9 pm on Thursday.









Police said that they were shot multiple times inside their rented accommodation in Amberhai village in Dwarka.





Vinay Dahiya succumbed to four bullet injuries, while his wife Kiran Dahiya was shot five times and is undergoing treatment at Venkateshwar hospital, the official said.





Vinay hails from Haryana's Sonipat.





The couple had eloped last year against wishes of their families. Further, investigation is underway, police added.





Source: IANS



