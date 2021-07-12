Delhi man found dead on rail tracks hours after joining police probe

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man from Delhi was found dead on the railway tracks at the Old Faridabad station, hours after he was reported missing by his family members following a police station visit.





The deceased was identified as Yogesh Gupta, police said, adding no suicide note was found at the spot.





Police said Gupta had come to the Ambedkar Nagar police station on Sunday night to join the inquiry in connection with a case lodged against him in February this year.





The case was filed against him based on a complaint from Neeraj Pahadia, a resident of Madangir, who alleged that Gupta did not return him Rs 12.23 lakh that he had invested into a committee run by him.





According to the complainant, Gupta was running the committee and he later closed it without informing the members.





The complainant and Gupta had agreed to settle the matter amicably and again join the inquiry, according to police.





Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the complainant joined the inquiry on Sunday and Gupta was also called to the police station. After inquiry, Gupta left the police station at about 8 pm, the DCP said.





However, around 10.30 pm, Gupta''s son visited the police station and informed that his father had not reached home and accordingly his missing report was registered, he said.





"As our teams started tracing Gupta and also circulated his photographs in various groups, it came to notice from GRP Faridabad that Gupta had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Fridabad Railway station. The family members of the deceased were informed accordingly," the police officer said.





Gupta''s family and a few others had also gathered outside the Ambedkar Nagar police station to voice their concerns but dispersed later after they were assured by the police that their grievances will be looked into.





"An inquiry into the matter is ongoing," the DCP said.





Staging protest outside the police station, Gupta''s daughter said, "My father was beaten up by police officials. He can never commit suicide. My mother was told yesterday that my father was inside the police station. When she came to the police station to enquire about him after buying medicines, she was told that he had left the premises around two hours ago."





According to Gupta''s family, he was was picked up by the policemen on Sunday afternoon.





His son Shivam Gupta said, "My father''s body was found from railway track at Faridabad railway station. Three policemen came to my shop on Sunday afternoon and picked up my father. We came to the police station around 3 pm and were waiting here till 6.30 pm but they (police) did not allow us to meet my father. They told us to go home and said my father will return home soon. But when he did not return, I came here again to enquire and later was informed that my dad died on railway track."





Gupta''s family accused the complainant of harassing him and claimed the police often picked up Gupta for enquiry. —PTI



