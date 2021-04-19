Delhi lockdown: 'Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, alcohol peg se asar hoga', says woman outside liquor shop

New Delhi: To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on April 26, the Chief Minister added.

Essential services, food services, medical services will continue during 'corona lockdown'. As soon as the lockdown was announced in Delhi people gathered in large numbers outside a liquor shop in the national capital.

People gathered outside shops near Khan market and Shivpuri Geeta Colony. Many were seen flouting social distancing norms while buying liquor bottles.

One of the woman who had queued near the liquor shop said,"Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..."

In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate & infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.





—ANI