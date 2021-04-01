Delhi L-G chairs DDA's 2nd meet on Master Plan-2041

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired an advisory council meeting on the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) - 2041 framed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

At the meeting, the advisory council comprising members from various government departments held a detailed discussion on subjects like heritage, culture, shelter and social infrastructure, transport, water, solid waste and power, among others.

According to a senior official in the DDA, the members also emphasised on parking management and congestion pricing, freight, creating affordable housing, supporting infrastructure for freelance workers and platform workers, and women's security and safety.

Baijal, who is also the Chairman of DDA, twitted after chairing the meeting, "Chaired the 2nd meeting of the newly reconstituted Advisory Council of DDA with VC, DDA and other members to review the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041. Strategies for improved digital connectivity for facilitating e-commerce and ensuring Disaster Resilient development were also deliberated upon."

It was the second advisory council meeting after the DDA completed the draft MPD-2041. The first meeting was held on March 27, while the third and the last meeting will be held on April 5. After that a draft plan will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30, 2021.

The DDA has prepared a draft for the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, giving more emphasis on strategic and enabling framework for the future growth of the national capital. The MPD-2041 will come into effect soon after the existing MPD 2021 plan expires.

Under MPD-2041, the DDA has emphasised on policies such as transit-oriented development (TOD) and land pooling policy of MPD-2021. With a view to encourage eco-friendly development, DDA has also formulated to regulate infrastructure and other works in villages that are located in the green belt on Delhi's peripheries as well as low-density residential areas (LDRA).

The first Master Plan for Delhi-1962 (MPD-1962) was the statutory document that was formulated to guide the planned growth and development of the city. The plan has undergone extensive modifications in 1981 and 2001.

—IANS