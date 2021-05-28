Will Open Delhi Phase-Wise From May 31: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Claiming that the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is under control in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to start process of lifting lockdown from Monday. The capital has been under strict lockdown since April 20.

After a meeting with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, who is also Chairman of DDMA, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the time has come when the process of lifting lockdown needs to be initiated. He asserted that people of Delhi have suffered a lot during this Covid pandemic, and also due to a month-long lockdown.

He stated those who are working as labourer and daily wage earner have lost their livelihood and it has been decided that these two activities will be opened from Monday (May 31).

"During the meeting, it has decided that the situation of Covid-19 is under control as daily cases and positivity rate have reduced, now we have to focus on economic activities as well. Many poor families have lost their livelihood due to lockdown and therefore, it has been decided that – two activities – construction work and factories in Delhi will start functioning from Monday." Kejriwal said.

A senior official told IANS that operations of manufacturing, production units in approved industrial areas, activities where the workers are employed within Delhi will be allowed to function.

Addressing a digital press conference on Friday, Kejriwal also said that, taking in consideration the number of Covid cases, the process of unlocking will be increased further.

"Every week, we will continue the process of opening slowly based on the suggestions of the public and on the basis of the views of the experts. If matters start growing again, we have to stop this process. Everyone needs to take precaution. Lockdown is imposed under compulsion… we do not want to impose," he added.

Meanwhile, he also appealed the citizen of Delhi that "not to leave the house unless there is a need. We all have to behave responsibly".

—IANS