Delhi: Man posing as IAS officer arrested

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer here in South Extension II, informed Delhi police on Monday.





The accused has been identified as Abhay Bahl, a resident of Noida Sector 15A.





According to the police, information was received that a man impersonating an IAS officer at a Samsung showroom was trying to buy a mobile phone of Rs 1.4 lakh with a fake cheque.





Acting on the information, on June 19, police deployed a team near Ring Road Samsung showroom South Ex-2 and arrested the accused.





On search, a fake/forged blank cheque and the mobile phone from which he called were recovered.





"During the inquiry, it revealed that the alleged person made a phone call to an employee of Samsung Showroom and represented himself as senior officer of Samsung Company and said that one of his friend, who was an IAS officer would come in the evening and would pay via cheque and they should deliver to him a new mobile worth Rs 1.4 lakh," the police said.





It further said that when employees confirmed from the seniors, the caller was found to be fake. After that in the evening, the accused came to the showroom and introduced himself as an IAS officer, and produced a cheque that was not even in his name.





On further verification, it was also revealed that he was arrested for impersonating a senior officer in Noida earlier as well.





A case has been registered under section 419/420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Hauz Khas police station.





Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)



