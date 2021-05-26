Delhi: Head constable dismissed, arrested for kidnapping dacoity accused

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable Rakesh Kumar has been dismissed from service and arrested for kidnapping a man, who was involved in dacoity case, and hiding him at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

The police has also arrested his two associates.

"Head Constable Rakesh Kumar dismissed from service and held along with his two associates for kidnapping a man, who was involved in dacoity case, and hiding him at Jamia Nagar Police Station. The constable had demanded ransom of Rs 3 lakhs from the dacoity accused's sister," Delhi police said.

Investigation had begun after an FIR was lodged at Sunlight Colony Police Station on May 15, on basis of the woman's complaint stating that her brother had been kidnapped and she was receiving ransom calls asking her to bring the money at Sarai Kale Khan. (ANI)