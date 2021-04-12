Three judges of Delhi HC test +ve for COVID-19

New Delhi: Three sitting judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to sources, the three judges, who have mild symptoms, have self-isolated themselves in their respective residences.

They did not conduct the court today, the sources added.

Another judge is also suffering from fever, but his test result is awaited.

Earlier, a Delhi HC Judge during hearing of a case, had remarked that he would not be able to hear the matter, saying he was advised to take rest after Covid-19 vaccination.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has decided to close its office at the Delhi High Court premises keeping in view the rising number of cases of Covid-19, said Adv Abhijat, Member Secretary, DHCBA.

UNI