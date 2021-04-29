Delhi Gurudwara starts 'Oxygen Langar', food delivery for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi, Gurudwara Singh Sabha located in Greater Kailash area of the national capital has started 'Oxygen Langar' for refilling of oxygen cylinders, where people can come and refill their empty oxygen cylinders.

Former president of Delhi Gurudwara Committee Manjeet Singh GK told ANI that his team is arranging oxygen from Punjab and Haryana to provide oxygen to the people in Delhi.

Singh further said that at the moment they have an oxygen supply for only 100 to 150 people.

"If we will have more oxygen then we will be able to run the oxygen langar for 24 hours," he added.

Along with medical oxygen, the Gurudwara also made arrangements for home delivery of food for COVID-19 infected people.

The Gurudwara has also issued a helpline number where people can ask for help regarding food.

The national capital is witnessing over 300 daily fatalities due to COVID-19 for the past seven days. The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 99,752. (ANI)