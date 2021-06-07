Delhi govt starts 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign for 45+ people

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Delhi government is starting 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign under which, people above

the age of 45 years in the National Capital will be given anti-Covid vaccine at their polling stations.

Addressing a digital press conference here, Mr Kejriwal said, 'The Delhi government is starting 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign, a special campaign--for 45 plus people in Delhi under which, anti-Covid vaccine will be given to them at the polling booths near their house.'

'If there is no shortage of vaccine, then under this campaign, all the people of 45+ age group of Delhi will be given vaccine in four weeks,' he said.

Mr Kejriwal said under this campaign, booth-level officers will visit every house and provide vaccination slots to those who are above 45 years.

He said there are around 280 wards in the city, adding that the campaign will be completed in total 280 wards in four weeks.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the Delhi government is making arrangements to bring those people who are

above 45 years from e-rickshaw to polling centre.

'As soon as the vaccine of 18-44 age group comes, similar campaign will be started for them too,' Mr Kejriwal said.

—UNI