'Delhi govt ready for mass vaccination drive if Centre allows'

New Delhi: The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has prepared a plan to increase hundreds of vaccination centres across the city out of healthcare centres.

Kejriwal's statement comes after chairing an urgent review meeting in view of the surge in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. The city has reported 3,583 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Friday as compared to 2,790 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday.

"As the Centre earlier in its advisory had allowed vaccination at healthcare premises keeping in mind that if adverse effects are reported during the process (adverse event following immunisation have been reported), but now it has been nearly four months and it has proved that adverse effects are very minimal, so we can run vaccination centres in schools, community centres, Mohalla clinics and at many other places. We can increase hundred vaccination sites in Delhi."

Kejriwal said in the last few days, Covid-19 cases in Delhi have been soaring. However, the government is prepared to fight against the fourth wave of Coronavirus in the capital.

"We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is not thinking about the second round of lockdown as of now and if need be in future we will talk to you (referring to the people of the city) and will decide," he added.

Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials were present at the meeting.

—ians