Delhi gasping for oxygen for 3rd day in a row, hospitals raise alarm

New Delhi: With an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, hospitals with Covid infected patients in need of oxygen support continued to raise the alarm over shortage of oxygen to draw the attention of the Delhi Government's healthcare system.

The Delhi government stated on Wednesday that the city is gasping for oxygen for the last over 50 hours. The healthcare system of the Delhi government has been on its toes since the last few days with Delhi battling for beds to accommodate the increasing Covid infectedpatients daily.



Delhi's several private and government hospitals have informed the state government about the oxygen stock for Covid patients. Not only the hospitals but the state government too, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been raising the issue of oxygen shortage.

Lacking its own resources of oxygen, the state government amid a flood of complaints of oxygen shortage continued to knock on the Centre's door for beds and now for oxygen supply.

As per the Delhi Government, the Centre has increased Delhi's oxygen quota from 378 MT to 480 MT. However, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday during a press conference said, "On Wednesday, hospitals in Delhi faced a crisis because out of the 378 MT oxygen sanctioned to Delhi by the Centre, only 177 MT was received. The UP government did not allow oxygen loaded trucks to enter an oxygen plant there, which resulted in an emergency situation in many hospitals in Delhi."

Sisodia, who also looks after Covid-19 management as the nodal minister, said on Thursday that the administration is getting calls from hospitals day and night regarding shortage of oxygen.

"At some points, the situation becomes critical when Medical Directors of hospitals say they have 150-200 Covid-19 patients who need support of oxygen and they have stock for only two hours. They say they can do nothing without oxygen support to patients. Delhi is not getting the full supply of its approved quota of oxygen by the Centre," said Sisodia.

As per the Delhi government's report, many government hospitals are also reaching the point of oxygen shortage for Covid-19 patients. On Wednesday night, oxygen shortage in GTB hospital put the entire Delhi Government on its toes, however, the crisis was averted with support from other hospitals.

As per the Delhi Government's data (till 5 p.m., Thursday), most of the government-run hospitals have oxygen stock for less than 24 hours. Among the big Delhi government-run hospitals, Ambedkar Nagar hospital is the only one which has oxygen stock for the next 24 hours. The other major Covid dedicated hospitals such as Burari Hospital, DDU Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, and GTB hospital have oxygen stocks for only 12-15 hours.

Similarly, private hospitals like BLK Hospital (Pusa Road), Holy Family Hospital (Okhla), Max Hospital (Patparganj), St. Stephens Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Shalimar Bagh)- all have oxygen stock for Covid-19 patients for less than 24 hours.

Many private hospitals have started appealing to the administration to get oxygen supply through the social media also.

Delhi reported 24,638 new Covid cases on Wednesday while the active cases rose to 85,364. Delhi's daily positivity rate has been over 30 per cent for the last few days.

—IANS