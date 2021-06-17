Delhi: Fire at 9th floor of AIIMS brought under control, no casualty reported

New Delhi: The fire that broke out here at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported yet, said the Fire department on Thursday.

"At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the alert. The fire is under control now," said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.



According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Sunil Choudhary, the fire broke out at an area where COVID-19 samples were collected.

"We received the emergency call at 10:30 pm. The area where the fire broke out was being used for COVID-19 sampling. At least 20-22 fire tenders are working to completely douse the blaze. It might take an hour to completely douse the flames. No casualty has been reported so far," said Choudhary.

The fire broke out at the hospital late on Wednesday night in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located. The building also houses the AIIMS' SET (Skills, e-Learning, Telemedicine) facility and auditorium, officials had said. (ANI)