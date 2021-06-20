Delhi eases COVID restrictions

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 cases in the National Capital continues to show a declining trend, the government on Sunday decided to lift more restrictions from June 21 onward.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order, announced to reopen public parks, gardens and golf clubs from Monday.

All markets, market complexes, and malls were also permitted to open from 10 AM to 8 PM while restaurants were allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 10 pm to 8 pm and bars were permitted to function with similar seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The order added that the owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cultural, social, political, sports, religious gatherings, stadiums, sports complexes, entertainment, spa and gyms, swimming pools, cinema theaters, multiplexes will continue to remain shut as they pose risk of spreading the pandemic.

--uni