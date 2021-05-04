Delhi CM holds meeting to further strengthen home isolation system for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: Amid the massive COVID-19 crisis in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary Health to further strengthen home isolation system for COVID-19 patients.

Kejriwal instructed authorities to strengthen the home isolation system so that patients can get good treatment with timely counselling and to keep in touch with patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

He said that a clear record should be kept of how many COVID-19 positive patients are going to the hospital and how many are being treated in home isolation.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal, in a COVID-19 review meeting, also said that people undergoing treatment in home isolation will get a call within 24 hours of testing positive and their counselling would begin.

He also said that patients in home isolation who do not have an oximeter will also be provided with an oximeter along with a COVID kit by the Delhi government.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Health, was held to review and ensure better treatment of COVID-19 patients as the city's healthcare infrastructure crumbles under the strain of new COVID-19 cases.

Officials gave the Chief Minister detailed information about the facilities being provided to people undergoing treatment in home isolation and said how they are being looked after well and their health is being monitored every moment.

The national capital on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed.

This is the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city now stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases now stand at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths. (ANI)