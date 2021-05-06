Delhi: COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply online to get oxygen

New Delhi: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a portal on its official website to streamline the distribution of oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, nursing homes and ambulances.

According to the official release, those requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply with a valid photo id, Aadhar card details, COVID positive report and other documents like CT scan report if available on the Delhi government website -- delhi.gov.in.

"From 06 05 2021, all persons/individuals requiring oxygen for home isolation patients will apply on delhi.gov.in/ with a valid photo id, Aadhar card details, COVID positive report and other documents (CT Scan report, etc. if available) indicating the actual need for oxygen," it said.

The District Magistrates will identify dedicated dealers/depots to distribute such cylinders to the individuals who will not be redirected to refilling plants under any circumstances.

"The DMs shall ensure that an adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all the incoming applications and issue the e-passes quickly as time is of the essence in such cases," the order reads.

Based on the stock availability at the dealer, the DM will issue a pass containing the date, time and address of the dealer/depot from where the oxygen cylinder can be issued/exchanged.

Before issuing the pass, the DM must ensure that the filled oxygen cylinder is available as per the pass issued, it said.

The order said that the District Magistrates will ensure that the distribution of lump-sum allocation is done judiciously and equitably between the individuals, non-COVID hospitals, nursing homes, ambulances and SOS Cylinders of COVID Hospitals running on liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

It further said that DMs will ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from the designated refilling plants and the DCs will ensure that the committed supplies of the refilling plant for the Hospitals as per the order.

"Each district has been assigned one re-filler for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of the distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients," the order said.

However, reports are being received of long queues at cylinder refilling plants also leading to public safety and public health hazard issues.

The government said that this portal will streamline the entire system of distribution of the lump-sum allocation under the supervision of District Magistrates and also in order to facilitate the public to access these cylinders with certainty. (ANI)