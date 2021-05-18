Delhi records 4,482 COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths; positivity rate 6.89 pc

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 4,482 cases of COVID-19 and 265 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said here on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in the National Capital is 6.89 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.58 per cent.

With the fresh infections, the active cases have reached 50,863, but a total of 9,403 patients also recovered in the past day.

The fresh cases came from a total of 65,004 tests, comprising 43,915 RT PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat and 21,089 rapid antigen tests, conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in Delhi have reached 14,02,873 while the death toll now stands at 22,111.

As per the official data, 9,906 COVID beds are available in hospitals, 5,600 in dedicated COVID Care Centre, and 478 in dedicated COVID Health Care Centres.

The health bulletin said 1,13,310 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the past day, which included 93,718 first dose recipients and 19,592 who were administered with second dose.

From May 1, all adults are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 but the population is large while vaccine doses are less.

Delhi is under a lockdown since April 19 with only emergency and essential services open.

