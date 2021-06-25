Delhi reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 0.14 pc

New Delhi: Delhi reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 0.14 per cent, the least so far.





The metropolis also witnessed eight deaths and 131 recoveries in the last 24 hours.





According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the cumulative number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,33,475, including 1,767 active cases.





The national capital had reported 111 new cases on Wednesday.





The bulletin said that total recoveries stand at 14,06,760 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 24,948.





A total of 77,382 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 54,581 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. The cumulative tests conducted in the national capital stands at 2,10,53,282.





The bulletin said 1,09,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the total number of doses administered stands at 68,05,599. (ANI)



