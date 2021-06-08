Court reserves order on wrestler Sushil Kumar's special food plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved the order on wrestler Sushil Kumar's plea seeking high protein food and supplementary diet in food.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba of Delhi's Rohini Court after taking notes of the submission made by Advocate Pradeep Rana, who appeared for wrestler Sushil Kumar, reserved the order for pronouncement on Wednesday.



Sushil Kumar through his lawyer also sought a separate cell in the prison, which got infructuous as he is already in a high-risk ward.

According to the Delhi Police, Olympic medal winner wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

The witness protection committee in the case also has ordered to provide security to all the witnesses in the case.

The Committee on Monday decided to order for adequate security to the witnesses after noting that the threat perception to them is high and there is a risk to their life.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and later they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, one of the injured, died during the treatment. (ANI)