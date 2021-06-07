Delhi court dismisses application seeking to produce Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in fetters, handcuffs

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday dismissed the application seeking to produce two accused-- Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi-- in the North-East violence case in "fetters and handcuffs".

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said that the accused persons, who are sought to be produced in fetters and handcuffs, are admittedly not "previous convicts" and they are not even "gangsters".



"The applications appear to have been filed in a mechanical manner, without application of mind by the high echelon of Delhi Police and prison authority," the Court said.

"Be that as it may, since now fresh Covid protocols have been notified in Delhi and even the minutes of High Powered Committee dated May 4 are in place, now the accused persons are not being produced in Court physically, therefore, these application(s) at this stage are not required," the Court said.

"The applications are accordingly dismissed as not required at this stage," the Court said.

The Court was hearing two applications filed by in-charge of Lock-Up at Karkardooma District Court. The lock-up in charge said that they are high-risk prisoners. Both of them are facing charges in various cases pertaining to Northeast Delhi violence matters.

The Court noted the replies filed by Jail Superintendent(s) concerned, DCP (Special Cell) and DCP, 3rd BN, Delhi Police.

The Special Cell submitted that no such application, seeking to produce both the accused in 'handcuffs in both hands from the back side' is filed by the undersigned before any court or before any other authority. (ANI)