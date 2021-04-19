Delhi couple, stopped for not wearing mask inside car, misbehaves with cops

New Delhi: High drama ensued in Delhi on Sunday after a couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel stationed at Darya Ganj when stopped by the cops for not wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 curfew.

The couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar -- were seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.

In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying,"...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should behave in a more responsible manner.

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman was heard telling the cops.

After a heated argument, both were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

On April 7, the Delhi High Court had said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", ruled the high court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced a weekend curfew, and closure of malls, gymnasiums, and auditoriums till April 30, as part of restrictions to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and registered its biggest-ever single-day spike of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)