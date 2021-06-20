Delhi bar & restaurant raided for violating Covid norms

New Delhi: Delhi Police conducted a raid at a bar and restaurant in East Delhi on Sunday for violating Covid norms and serving liquor to minors.

The bar and resturant named 'Scon King Cafe and restaurant' was running in the DDA Complex located in New Rajdhani Enclave.

According to the information shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's office, "On information received a raid was conducted at a bar in the name and style of Scon King Cafe and restaurant situated at 1st floor, DDA Complex, New Rajdhani Enclave, Preet Vihar.

"A team under the instructions of DM East/Chairperson, DDMA East, was headed by SDM Preet Vihar along with SHO of the area."

Joint raid was conducted and it was found that the restaurant was violating Covid related directions. Challans (Fine) under Delhi Disaster Management Authority were issued. A case under section 188, 269, 270 of IPC and under section 3 Epidemic Disease Act was registered.

"The premises has been sealed and a detailed enquiry has been ordered.

"A Hookah party had been going on and they were serving liquor to underage," said an official in Delhi government.

