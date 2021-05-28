Two held for cheating 50 Covid patients on pretext of O2 cylinders

New Delhi: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram said that Vivek Vihar police station personnel arrested the two fraudsters -- Ritik Kumar Singh, of Bihar's Ara district and Sandeep Panday, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur -- who used to make promises to provide oxygen cylinder at doorsteps, received money through digital transactions, and then, disappeared.

He said that police received a complaint on May 2 regarding online fraud on the pretext of providing an oxygen cylinder.

"Complainant Sanchet Aggarwal stated that his mother was ill and he was in need of an oxygen cylinder. Accordingly, he contacted numbers available on Instagram of those promising to provide oxygen cylinders at home on payment.

"He and his father paid Rs 14,000 through Paytm for two cylinders but no oxygen cylinders were provided to him. These numbers were found switched off later," the DCP said.

A case was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused.

The DCP said said during the course of the investigation, bank statements and Paytm details of the complainant were obtained.

"On the scrutiny of bank and Paytm statement, it was revealed that fraudulent transaction was credited into a Paytm wallet which was registered on the name of Sandeep Tea and was found linked with above Paytm account. All the fraudulent amount of Rs 14,000 was further transferred into an account of Union Bank of India branch in UP's Ghazipur, which was registered in the name of one Panday," he said.

He further said that during probe, it was also found that a mobile number is also issued in the name of Panday.

"What was interesting the fraudulent amount was further transferred into another bank account of Central Bank of India's Chowk Bazar Branch, Arrah which belonged to Singh and another account of Axis Bank in the name of Panday," the DCP said, adding that on the basis of mobile phone location, local intelligence and hard work put forth by the investigating team, both accused were apprehended.

The DCP said that during questioning, Singh, who is the main accused, along with Panday induced those whose family members were Covid patients to pay for oxygen cylinders, promising speedy home delivery.

"They got their mobile number go viral on social media -- Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp -- for the supply of oxygen. They received many phone calls for getting the oxygen cylinder and received fraudulent amounts in their bank account by cheating with the same modus operandi and led a lavish lifestyle," he said.

A total fraudulently acquired amount of Rs 2.43 lakh was found credited in the account of Pandey and Rs 4.23 lakh in the account of Singh in the above Paytm and bank accounts.

The DCP further said that Singh claims to be national President of "India Youth Icon Team", headquartered in Greater Noida and having 18 lakh youths in eight states as active members/followers.

Singh also said that he runs a consultancy for college admission through a company in which he is one of the partners, while the other partner is the Vice President of the above organisation, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Pandey is working as a property dealer in Greater Noida, and also claims to be running a wheat flour mill business in Greater Noida along with his friends.

—IANS