As COVID-19 cases surge, Delhi Police helping citizens in distress

New Delhi: From arranging oxygen for the hospitals to keeping track of the well being of the senior citizens, Delhi Police personnel are tirelessly working to help residents of the national capital as COVID-19 continues to ravage the city.

Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to assist the citizens at the time of crisis, and also arranging funerals for the COVID-19 affected deceased.

On Wednesday, after receiving SOS calls about the shortage of oxygen gas supply in Burari Government Hospital, Delhi Police immediately created a "Green Corridor" and helped the truck carrying the 75 refilled oxygen gas cylinders reach the hospital in the quickest possible time.

The police also escorted another truck coming from Uttar Pradesh with 50 refilled oxygen gas cylinders to the Burari government Hospital in the minimum possible time.

On Tuesday, in order to ensure the well being of senior citizens living in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district, Delhi Police arranged a virtual meeting with senior citizens through Zoom application, which 19 senior citizens residing in the area of Golf Links, Sujan Singh Park and other areas of New Delhi District attended.

As per the police, the aim of the meeting was to sensitise and brief the senior citizens about COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures.

"Main focus area was the safety and security of senior citizens living alone. They all were informed about the help which is being provided to senior citizens by Delhi Police to combat this Pandemic. Those who could not join the meeting were contacted through individual Whatsapp and voice call. SHO's of the New Delhi District assured all the senior citizens that every possible effort will be made to help the senior citizens in distress. The senior citizens thanked SHOs and senior officers to organise such a meeting," the police added.

The personnel of Najafgarh police station provided assistance in the cremation of a COVID-19 infected deceased lady recently.

Delhi Police also distributed immunity booster kits containing 8-10 items (Vitamin C tablets, Zinc Tablets, Ayush Kaadha, One Fruit Juice, Sanitizers, 3 Ply Face Masks/N-95 Masks) to the personnel posted at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Also one digital band (Oximeter in the wristband) provided by the police headquarters is also provided to nearly 30 police personnel of this unit who are deployed at highly risk zones of infections i.e. Airport terminals. This wrist band has the facility of monitoring of oxygen level so that staff deployed as frontline workers at Airport terminals and picket duties can keep a check on their oxygen level," the police added. (ANI)