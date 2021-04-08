Current Covid wave affecting people aged 20-45 yrs: Delhi Minister

New Delhi: "As per the new trend, the virus is fast spreading among the people aged between 20 to 45 years. They may not get affected much but can pose a threat to the elderly at home. Therefore, the vaccination should now be made available to all ages," he said at a press conference.

About the massive surge in the capital, he said that the way new infections are spreading, they might break the previous record.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 5,506 new Covid-19 infections, the highest after November 27 last year when 5,482 cases were reported. On November 11 last year, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest single-day spike till date for the city.

Meanwhile, the country on Wednesday registered 1,15,736 new infections in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

According to the minister, with steep increase in new Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has increased around 2,000 beds in both government and private hospitals, and an additional 2,000-2,500 beds will be increased by the next week.

About the effectiveness of the night curfew, Jain said: "We cannot impose night curfew in certain parts, it has to be applied to all of Delhi. However it has been done for the time being. We will analyse the impact. It is not a harsh decision, it will start from 10 p.m. and people generally finish their work by then."

The minister also made it clear that taxis are allowed and if someone is coming from outside and has valid tickets, they can travel.

"For restaurants and hotels, the timing is anyway 11 p.m. I believe that the condition of the virus is not mellow, so we have to be aware and careful. People talk in extremes, either they are in favour of a complete lockdown or none at all. There has to be a middle ground as well."

—IANS