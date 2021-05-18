Coronavirus Strain 'Very Dangerous' for Kids: Kejriwal Appeals Centre to Cancel Flights from Singapore

Top
 The Hawk |  18 May 2021 10:49 AM GMT

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children. This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

—PTI

