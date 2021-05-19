Centre more worried about image abroad than children back home: Sisodia

New Delhi: A tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he asserted that a new variant of Covid -19 in Singapore is said to be extremely dangerous for children, may lead to another faceoff between the BJP at the Centre and the Delhi government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led seemed more concerned about its image in Singapore and not about the children in the country.

Sisodia who is also the nodal minister of Delhi's Covid -19 management, said, "The issue is not Singapore, the issue is to protect our children. Today again the central government is unable to foresee the danger and is showing negligence about the safety of our children. The centre only cares about its image making abroad."

Sisodia's remarks came after the Central government on Wednesday lashed out at Kejriwal, terming his allegations as "irresponsible".

The Centre's reprimand against the AAP head and Delhi Chief Minister followed after Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan objected to Kejriwal's tweet. Balakrishnan, while quoting Kejriwal's tweet said, "Politicians should stick to facts! There is no Singapore variant."

Following Singapore's strong response to the Delhi CM's claims, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar clarified that "the Delhi CM does not speak for India."

Kejriwal on Tuesday had tweeted, "New variant of Coronavirus in Singapore is reported to be extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as a third wave. Suspend air services with Singapore immediately and vaccinate children on priority."

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia accused the Centre of not taking scientists' and doctors' warning seriously and worrying about its image on the international stage. "Before the second wave of Covid, Indian scientists and doctors had repeatedly warned of UK variant, but the BJP-led Centre remained silent instead of doing something to save the lives of people in the country."

--IANS



