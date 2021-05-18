How DIZ Iconism Being Wiped Out

New Delhi (The Hawk): How Delhi's DIZ (Delhi Imperial Zone, its independent India's Central Government Buildings, their Central Government Ministries, related departments stretching up to the grass root levels in the country) iconism is being systematically wiped out @ Rs 20K Crore is indeed intriguing, intricating, speaks multiple volumes about almost-infinite inferences between the lines about such "murderous projects" which is yet to be clearly defined why so? That too at a time when the countrymen are reeling under deaths aplenty due to COVID-19, current pandemic and more threatening to 'invade' any moment! Why not use that Rs 20K Crore on expunging the COVID-19, ask the Government somber, grim, 'pathetic' big shots in the buildings – all to be destroyed, notice for which has been already issued --- in the current Central Vista.

THE HAWK is tackling Delhi's three iconic buildings - the National Museum, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the National Archives Annexe - emblematic of its history and culture are set to be demolished as part of the centre's Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project that envisages a new parliament building, and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice President.

The other buildings marked for demolition are: Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Vigyan Bhavan, Vice President's Residence, Jawahar Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Raksha Bhavan. The total area to be demolished is 4,58,820 square metres.

The National Museum has thousands of invaluable rare idols, original sculptures, priceless coins, paintings and jewellery that connect several points of political and cultural history. These include the famous dancing girl of Harappa, Nataraja in Chola Bronze, relics of Buddha, Ganjifa cards, Tanjore paintings and wood carved doors. All these objects will be shifted to North or South Block.

While the main building of the National Archives will remain intact, the annexe building will be demolished and a new building will be constructed.

The archival records kept here include 45 lakh files, 25,000 rare manuscripts, more than 1 lakh maps and 1.3 lakh Mughal documents. The transferring of documents is fraught with risk of loss or mishandling.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts has an extravagant collection of heritage pieces, manuscripts and an impressive library. All of this will be temporarily shifted to the Janpath Hotel, which has been renovated for the purpose.

Last week, in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of over 70 public intellectuals and scholars from India and abroad, including historian Romila Thapar, critic and scholar Gayatri Spivak and Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk, called for a halt and reconsideration of the government's Central Vista redevelopment project, and said: "It is especially troubling that this extravagant project is moving ahead in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The current escalating health crisis calls for a pause and a reset. In the short term, all priorities and resources should be directed at combating the pandemic. In the long term, there should be public consultations so that the future of India's institutions, heritage architecture, and historical collections can be determined through a democratic process...The details of the Central Vista demolition are opaque. It is unclear, for example, how the National Museum art objects will be stored and eventually displayed."

Earlier this year in February, the centre told the Lok Sabha that all listed Heritage buildings, precincts in the Central Vista region will be protected and any renovation work will be taken up after approval of Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC); architects, however, question these claims.

AG Krishna Menon, who is an architect, urban planner and conservation consultant, said, "It is wrong from a town planning point of view that the original intent of the capital is being changed. The government claims that it is still conserving the heritage. Again, it is wrong because it is conserving a few buildings and that also the skeletons of the buildings. So in other words, what they're doing is the heritage is being conserved by conserving the building but hollowing out its meaning."

Facing criticism, the government recently told the Delhi High Court that petition against the Central Vista is "sheer abuse of the process of law" and yet another attempt to block the project, requesting that the petition be scrapped with a fine.

The National Museum, New Delhi, as we see it today, has an interesting beginning. The blueprint for establishing the National Museum in Delhi was prepared by the Maurice Gwyer Committee in May 1946. An Exhibition of Indian Art, consisting of selected artefacts from various museums of India was organized by the Royal Academy, London with the cooperation of Government of India and Britain. The Exhibition went on display in the galleries of Burlington House, London during the winter months of 1947-48. It was decided to display the same collection in Delhi, before the return of exhibits to their respective museums. An exhibition was organized in the the RashtrapatiBhawan (President's residence), New Delhi in 1949, which turned out to be a great success. This event proved responsible for the creation of the National Museum.

The success of this Exhibition led to the idea that advantage should be taken of this magnificent collection to build up the nucleus collection of the National Museum. State Governments, Museum authorities and private donors, who had participated in the exhibition, were approached for the gift or loan of artefacts, and most of them responded generously. (Click here to see the gifts from various donors to the National Museum).

On August 15, 1949, the National Museum, New Delhi, was inaugurated in the Rashtrapati Bhawan by Shri R.C. Rajagopalachari, the Governor-General of India. The foundation of the present building was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Prime Minister of India, on May 12, 1955. The first phase of the National Museumbuilding was formally inaugurated by Dr. SarvepalliRadhakrishnan, the Vice President of India, on December 18, 1960. The second phase of the building was completed in 1989.

While the Museum continued to grow its collection through gifts that were sought painstakingly, artefacts were collected through its Arts Purchase Committee. The Museum presently holds approximately 2,00,000 objects of diverse nature, both Indian as well as foreign, and its holdings cover a time span of more than five thousand years of Indian cultural heritage.

The National Museum was initially looked after by the Director General of Archaeology until 1957, when the Ministry of Education, Government of India, declared it a separate institution and placed it under its own direct control. At present, the National Museum is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

About Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and Culture is a premier government-funded arts organization in India. It is an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Culture. It was established in the memory of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kapila Vatsyayan as its founding director.

The IGNCA was launched on 19 November 1985 by Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi at a function where the symbolism of the components was clearly articulated at different levels. The elements - fire, water, earth, sky and vegetation - were brought together. Five rocks from five major rivers - Sindhu (Indus), Ganga, Kaveri, Mahanadi and the Narmada (where the most ancient ammonite fossils are found) were composed into sculptural forms. These remain at the site as reminders of the antiquity of Indian culture and the sacredness of her rivers and rocks.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Trust was constituted and registered at New Delhi on 24 March 1987.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, established in memory of Indira Gandhi, is visualised as a centre encompassing the study and experience of all the arts—each form with its own integrity, yet within a dimension of mutual interdependence, interrelated with nature, social structure and cosmology; to serve as a major resource centre for Indian arts, especially written, oral and visual source materials; to conduct research on the arts and humanities, and to publish reference works, glossaries, dictionaries and encyclopedias; to establish a tribal and folk arts division with a core collection for conducting systematic scientific studies and live presentations; to provide a forum for dialogue through performances, exhibitions, multi-media projections, conferences, seminars and workshops on traditional and contemporary Indian arts; to foster dialogue between the arts and current ideas in philosophy, science and technology, with a view toward bridging the gap in intellectual understanding between modern sciences and arts and culture; to evolve models of research programmes and arts administration pertinent to the Indian ethos; to elucidate the formative and dynamic factors in the complex web of interactions between diverse social strata, communities and regions; to interact with other national and international institutions; to conduct related research in the arts, humanities and culture.

There are more 'useful' sections : Kalānidhi is a reference library on multimedia collections. Kālakośa is the research and publication division, investigating the intellectual traditions in their dimensions of multi-layers and multi-disciplines. Janapada Sampadā is the division engaged in lifestyle studies. It has a programmatic character classified as Lifestyle Studies, Multi-media Presentation, Events, and Children's World, each with a number of subprograms. Kalādarśana is the executive unit that transforms researches and studies emanating from the IGNCA into visible forms through exhibitions. Cultural Informatics Laboratory where there are applied technology tools for cultural preservation and propagation. Among its projects it is Kalāsampadā, a digital repository of content and information integrated with a user-friendly interface, for encompassing and preserving the rare archival collections of the IGNCA. Sutrādhāra is the administrative section, supporting and coordinating all the activities. It comprises Administration, Finance, Accounts, Services & Supplies and International Dialogue Unit. The Diaspora Cultural Resource Centre aims to build up a cross-cultural inter disciplinary dialogue among Indians in India and the world and to catalyst cultural inputs in the development by drawing on Indian Diaspora.

Getting the hang of the importance of these organizations, Central Vista housing them presently? When (soon enough!) destructed, of what remains of these will be can be any one's guess! Same goes with Udyog Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhavan, etc!...Post independence 'details' of the country gone! New India will begin! Don't shudder! Recall Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution or Theory of Change/s…That's inevitable.