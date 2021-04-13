Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the Central government to cancel CBSE exams, saying the huge rush of students to appear in exams can spurt cases in the national capital.

"Around 6 lakh students will appear for the upcoming CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be part of it, I once again with folded hands request the Centre to cancel them as they can potentially become big COVID hotspots," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Kejriwal informed that he held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the healthcare infrastructure in the city. "We are attaching banquet halls and hotels with the hospitals so that the less serious patients are shifted there," he said.

He also said that according to reports available with him, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

Saying that there is shortage of plasma, the Chief Minister appealed to the people, who have recently recovered from the COVID-19, to donate plasma.

Delhi had on Saturday reported 11,491 new cases of COVID-19 while 72 more people lost their lives.

