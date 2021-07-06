UP: Illegal Arms Unit Busted, 4 Men Held

Muzaffarnagar: An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted as four people were arrested in this connection from a dilapidated college building in Mansurpur area here on Tuesday, police said. Police seized 10 country-made pistols, 3 rifles, 22 barrels and several other tools from the premises. According to Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya, four people -- Niraj, Ikram, Bhokam Singh and Rakesh -- were arrested. When questioned, the accused revealed that they were carrying out the work illegally from the old building lying vacant for several years. —PTI