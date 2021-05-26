Two Village Heads Take Oath Of Office Inside Jail

Muzaffarnagar: Two newly-elected village heads, who were recently sent to jail for violating prohibitory orders, were administered oath of office in the jail.

According to jailor Kamlesh Singh, the two took the oath through CCTV camera in the presence of prison officials and panchayat members.

The elected village heads were arrested along with a dozen others for violating prohibitory orders and creating disturbance while taking out victory processions after their elections. —IANS