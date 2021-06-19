Two Delhi Residents Killed In Road Accident In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Two people were killed and as many injured after their car collided with a truck parked by the side of a road here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Jit Singh (40) and Samrat Singh (32), both residents of Delhi, died in the accident which took place on the Haridwar National Highway near the Bhopa Bypass on Friday, they said.

The occupants were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Delhi, police said. Rahul (23) and the car''s driver Abbas (35) are being treated at a hospital here, they said. —PTI