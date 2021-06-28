Three Youths Commit Suicide In UP's Muzaffarnagar In Separate Incidents

Muzaffarnagar: Three youths ended their lives on Monday in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district in separate incidents, police said.

Deepak (26) hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in Kookda village here under New Mandi Police Station area, they added.

In another incident in Gandhinagar locality, one Nikhil Kumar shot himself dead, police said.

While in Alipur village, Sanjay (27) committed suicide by shooting himself and police said it recovered a country-made pistol from him. All the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. —PTI