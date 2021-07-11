Three men drown in Ganga at Rishikesh

Top
 The Hawk |  11 July 2021 7:06 AM GMT

Rishikesh / Muzaffarnagar: Three men from Muzaffarnagar drowned in Ganga river in Rishikesh of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.


Five people were visiting Rishikesh when they decided to take a dip in the river on Saturday evening. Deepak Sharma (34), Rajive Sharma (32) and Aditya Dev (34), who were all chemists, drowned while bathing, they said.

The bodies of brothers, Deepak and Rajive, were recovered, while Aditya still hasn't been traced, the police said, adding that search operations are underway.


—PTI

