Occultist Held On Rape Charge In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Police here have arrested an occultist for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of curing her ailment, an official said on Wednesday.

According to SHO Yashpal Singh, the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

Police said a man had lodged a complaint against "tantric" (occultist) Ashik Illahi, alleging that he raped the woman on the pretext of curing her ailment.

As the victim cried for help, people caught the accused and handed him over to police. —PTI