Man Held For Killing Wife In UP Village

Muzaffarnagar: A man, in his late thirties, was arrested on Friday for killing his wife in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, police said.
The incident occurred in Purmafi village on Thursday when the accused, Anuj Kumar, killed his wife Pinki (35) with a spade, after she objected to his drinking, Station House Officer (SHO) Shyamvir singh said.
A case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Jhinjhana police station, he added. —PTI
Updated : 14 May 2021 1:49 PM GMT
