Man Held For Killing Wife In UP Village

Muzaffarnagar: A man, in his late thirties, was arrested on Friday for killing his wife in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, police said.

The incident occurred in Purmafi village on Thursday when the accused, Anuj Kumar, killed his wife Pinki (35) with a spade, after she objected to his drinking, Station House Officer (SHO) Shyamvir singh said.

A case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Jhinjhana police station, he added. —PTI