Illegal arms manufacturing unit uncovered in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP): An illegal arms manufacturing unit was uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday, days ahead of panchayat elections in the state, police said.

The unit was busted while police were conducting raids in an industrial area as part of a drive against illegal arms suppliers, they said.

A man was arrested from the spot while his partner managed to flee, the police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, 14 pistols and 15 barrels were seized from the unit, besides a large number of unfinished weapons.

Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

—IANS