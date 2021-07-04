Top
Child Marriage Stopped In UP's Shamli District

 The Hawk |  4 July 2021 3:21 PM GMT

Muzaffarnagar: A child marriage was stopped in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district by a team of the welfare department''s child helpline, an official said on Sunday. The team reached the Balhedi village on Saturday after receiving information about the function, the helpline''s in-charge Punam Sharma said.

During investigation, the boy and the girl were both found to be minors. The case has been handed over to police, she said.

The team reached the village when the marriage function was about to end, Sharma said. —PTI

Updated : 4 July 2021 3:21 PM GMT
